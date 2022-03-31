Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 31, 2002
DIXIE — The Idaho County mountain community of Dixie is under new management. Arthur and Daphne Kinskie, of Whidbey Island, Wash., have purchased the store and motel and renamed them the Dixie Motel and Mercantile.
———
The Lewiston Chamber has recognized three businesses with honors. The Baskin-Robbins in Lewiston received the entrepreneurial success award. The chamber’s small business of the year is Meacham Mills. Twin River National Bank won the community spirit award.
March 31, 1982
Tri-State Hospital at Clarkston ranks among the lowest in the nation in average cost per admission, average length of stay, and bed-to-population ratio, administrator Walt Klein reported.
———
MOSCOW — Moscow voters Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a $485,000 bond levy for an addition to the Moscow Library. The vote was 77.3% in favor of the levy, with 1,560 approving and 456 opposed. The election needed approval from 67% of those voting.