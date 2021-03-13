Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 13, 2001
The Clarkston City Council OK’d spending $11,880 for the demolition and removal of the Woodshed Tavern on Sixth Street in hopes the lot can be sold and the city will recoup its money.
ASOTIN — Before the gates swing open for the Asotin County Fair next month, the fairgrounds here will get a splash of paint, some newly paved pathways and repairs to the cook shack.
March 13, 1981
Nature has not been as generous in the distribution of geothermal power in Lewiston as it has been in southern Idaho, but it is still worth investigation, two experts said at Lewiston on Thursday.
PULLMAN — A live sports talk show will dot the KWSU airwaves in Pullman beginning Saturday night.