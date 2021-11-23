Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 23, 2001
Like steelhead and spring chinook, 2001 has been a good year for threatened Snake River fall chinook. However, these fish are in much more peril than their sister species, and the prospects of recovery and a fishing season are still years away.
———
SPALDING — The Nez Perce Historical Park will host a panel discussion Saturday focusing on manuscripts and other archival material from both public and private sources.
Nov. 23, 1981
Robert B. Wittman, son of B.H. and Patricia Wittman, of Lapwai, has been elected president of the Nez Perce County Wheat Growers Association.
———
One of its toughest schedules in years faces the Washington State University women’s basketball team this season, but one thing that will help the Cougars will be the return of Jeanne Eggart.