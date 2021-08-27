Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 27, 2001
A Kamiah Middle School student caught what appears to be a record channel catfish out of Mann Lake late Saturday. The catfish weighed in at 31.05 pounds and measured 38 inches long, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Bureau of Weights and Measures at Lewiston.
ASOTIN — Tire tracks leading down to beaches in Asotin County are like a magnet, says Leane Eldredge. When people come around a corner and see tire marks headed for the river, some feel a need to drive down the path and have a party.
Aug. 27, 1981
PULLMAN — The Pullman Planning Commission approved a zone change Wednesday night to allow the abandoned Adams School to be converted into a commercial shopping center.
TROY — The Whitepine School District board has canceled plans to start double shifts in the large classes of third through sixth grades at Troy this year because of strong parental opposition.