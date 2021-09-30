Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 30, 2001
GRANGEVILLE — Tub racing could be the next fad to engulf America. Half a dozen racers, most from Elk City, where the sport has created major contenders, wiggled, jiggled and otherwise encouraged their creations down Grangeville’s Main Street on Saturday to the cheers of Oktubberfest crowds.
———
The Lewiston Nissan franchise is moving from Tyler-Kelly Trademark Motors to Hall Copeland Ford-Lincoln-Mercury. Hall Copeland Ford-Lincoln-Mercury at 1617 21st St. will now handle warranty maintenance for Nissan vehicles.
Sept. 30, 1981
MOSCOW — Laune Odenborg, a former Latah County sheriff’s deputy, will become the county’s new sheriff today.
———
PULLMAN — The Pullman Public School Board unanimously approved 15 new cuts in its current budget Tuesday night in an effort to comply with Gov. John Spellman’s recent 10.1 percent reduction in state spending.