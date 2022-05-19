Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 19, 2002
Genesee captured the school’s first state baseball championship as the Bulldogs defeated Notus 6-5 in the title game of the Idaho Class 1A Tournament at Lewiston’s Church Field on Saturday.
The Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District board has hired Barney Metz, of Lewiston, as financial officer. Metz, who is currently employed as treasurer of the Asotin County Public Utilities District, succeeds Kevin M. Casey, who is the new LOID manager.
May 19, 1982
Clarkston voters approved a $241,882 school levy override by a 72% margin Tuesday, with 1,434 patrons voting for the levy and 550 opposing it.
The city of Lewiston will be spending $158,000 on motorized equipment ranging from gang mowers to police squad cars this year. The city council has approved this amount. Money is accumulated each year in a special vehicle fund.