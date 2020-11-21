Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 21, 2000
ASOTIN — County commissioners are working on a deal with the city of Asotin to purchase a downtown lot near Asotin Creek as a possible site for a modular building and county parking lot.
———
OROFINO — Clearwater County commissioners Monday tabled a proposed curfew ordinance for minors and solicited more public input.
Nov. 21, 1980
The first barge built in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley by Sundial Marine Tug & Barge Works will be launched today at the Port of Wilma.
———
MOSCOW — Eric Stoddard, of Boise, a senior in business, has been elected student government president at the University of Idaho, complete returns from Wednesday’s election show.