Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 19, 2001
PULLMAN — Three faculty members at Washington State University have received an $800,000 grant from the Department of Energy to do basic research on the use of animal manure to produce low-cost energy and other value-added products.
———
The Clarkston High School Music Department will hold its dedicatory concert Thursday in the new auditorium.
March 19, 1981
Nancy Eyler, the head women’s volleyball coach at Lewis-Clark State College, turned in her resignation Wednesday and will pursue private business in California.
———
BOISE — Idaho Gov. John Evans signed into law Wednesday legislation making it easier for taxpayers to make contributions to the U.S. Olympic Committee.