Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 24, 1999
PULLMAN — Congress has appropriated $3 million to the Thomas S. Foley Institute for Public Policy and Public Service at Washington State University.
———
Joe Schriner, 44, a Republican presidential candidate from Ohio, pulled his motor home into Lewiston late Wednesday night and made a few stops meeting local folks Thursday, including a visit to the Lewiston Tribune, trying to persuade a reporter to do a story about him.
Dec. 24, 1979
The chances of a white Christmas throughout the Quad Cities region increased Sunday.
———
North central Idaho livestock producers had a good year in selling their animals, but their profit margins have narrowed by the high cost of feed, and the herds of many have continued to dwindle.