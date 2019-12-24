Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...

Dec. 24, 1999

PULLMAN — Congress has appropriated $3 million to the Thomas S. Foley Institute for Public Policy and Public Service at Washington State University.

———

Joe Schriner, 44, a Republican presidential candidate from Ohio, pulled his motor home into Lewiston late Wednesday night and made a few stops meeting local folks Thursday, including a visit to the Lewiston Tribune, trying to persuade a reporter to do a story about him.

Dec. 24, 1979

The chances of a white Christmas throughout the Quad Cities region increased Sunday.

———

North central Idaho livestock producers had a good year in selling their animals, but their profit margins have narrowed by the high cost of feed, and the herds of many have continued to dwindle.

