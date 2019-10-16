Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 16, 1999
MOSCOW — Homecoming Week at the University of Idaho begins Sunday, and this year UI will have a national audience. Fox Sport Net will air its weekly college football show, “The Slant,” from the UI campus. The half-hour show is the official NCAA college football program, carried on 22 regional Fox Sports outlets reaching 65 million homes.
Oct. 16, 1979
The coaching talents and abilities of Lewis-Clark State College baseball coach Ed Cheff were honored last week when Cheff was named the NAIA Area 1 Coach of the Year.
It would be too costly to send garbage, but the city of Lewiston is inclined to send money if the Latah County commissioners will provide more information about a proposed energy recovery experiment at Moscow.