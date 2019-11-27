Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 27, 1999
A project at Lolo Pass to create a larger, more user-friendly visitors center may increase the number of tourists to other sites throughout the area. That’s the hope of Diana Jones, landscape architect with the Clearwater National Forest and coordinator of the project.
Nov. 27, 1979
MOSCOW — North central Idaho residents do not object to the abandonment of two railways in the region if sentiment expressed at a public hearing Monday is a valid indication.
———
Nine area high schools will have about 130 students participating in the district drama festival Dec. 1 at Lewiston High School.