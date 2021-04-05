Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 5, 2001
Army Corps of Engineers officials moved Wednesday to stop the flow of rumors that a severe drought in the Northwest this summer might halt barge traffic on the lower Columbia-Snake River System.
Lewis-Clark State was away from Harris Field for 16 days, which, in relation to the Warrior baseball norm, is an extended period of absence. By that scale, Gonzaga's 1-0 victory over L-C Wednesday night was akin to an eclipse, or an historic flood.
April 5, 1981
Victor A. Jundt, a division sales manager with Allied Stories Inc. for the past 13 years, has been named manager of The Bon department store at Lewiston.
PULLMAN — The history of agriculture in the Pacific Northwest is being documented in the basement of the main library at Washington State University.