Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 29, 2001
It was the "buts" that delayed Lewis-Clark State College's two new parking lots Wednesday night. More than a dozen people stood up at the Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission meeting at City Hall to say they are in favor of building the parking lots on Fourth and Sixth streets.
———
PULLMAN — Mike Bush, Washington State's leading basketball scorer, will try his hand at football this spring.
March 29, 1981
PULLMAN — The Newspaper and Printing Museum in Palouse, Wash., will receive a $475 grant from the Washington Commission for the Humanities to improve its display.
———
NEZPERCE — Gold Coast Seed Co. of Nezperce has been purchased by the Post Falls-based Jacklin Seed Co., according to Jim Henderson, who was Gold Coast general manager and will continue in that capacity under Jacklin's ownership.