Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 21, 2000
Christmas baskets for 40 families were on display Wednesday at Lewiston High School’s annual holiday assembly. For more than 45 years, Lewiston High School students have helped needy families in the school district have a brighter holiday.
———
PULLMAN — Washington State women’s basketball player Katie Nyseth is one of eight finalists for the second annual One-On-One Sports Socrates Award.
Dec. 21, 1980
A Coeur d’Alene engineering firm has recommended a drastic overhaul of the domestic water system and improvment of the irrigation system in the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District, a step that could cost water users $4.2 million.
———
MOSCOW — A shoe store featuring an unusually wide selection of sizes in styles for women has opened at the Palouse Mall. Floyd’s Naturalizer Shoes, owned by Floyd and William Persinger, will carry shoes in sizes from 4 to 11 and Quad A to D width.