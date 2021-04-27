Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 27, 2001
SPOKANE — Despite the drought and power shortage, a limited amount of water should still be spilled from John Day, The Dalles and Bonneville dams on the Columbia River to help migrating fish, the Northwest Power Planning Council recommended Thursday.
April 27, 1981
MOSCOW — John R. Busch, associate professor of agricultural engineering, has been named the outstanding teacher in the University of Idaho College of Agriculture and Russell V. Withers, professor of agricultural economics, is the recipient of the college’s “top counselor award” for 1980-81.
———
Marvin R. Yates has filed a petition for the Lewiston School Board position at stake in the May 19 election.
2001
———
Dick Hannan’s second stint as athletic director at Lewis-Clark State College will last only one school year as he has accepted the top position in a new collegiate conference.