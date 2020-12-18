Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 18, 2000
The University of Idaho and NASA have teamed up to research the prevention of cyberattacks on computer systems, NASA Administrator Daniel S. Goldin announced during winter commencement at the university Saturday.
A fixture of the eastern Washington farming community for more than 60 years is closing its doors at the end of December. Pomeroy Warehouse and Feed is a second-generation business that has been supplying seed grain and livestock feed to farmers in Garfield and Asotin counties since the mid-1930s.
Dec. 18, 1980
Members of the Lewiston Energy Advisory Committee want Lewiston’s public school children to make better energy decisions than their parents did and will ask principals of the city’s elementary schools to approve an energy course.
Lewiston became a major hub for airline traffic in the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday, largely because it had one of the few airports in the region where pilots had enough visibility to land.