Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
June 11, 2001
Asotin County residents soon will have an opportunity to help map out the county’s future. County officials are in the process of developing an action plan that will assign priorities to various projects and identify what residents want in terms of education, economic development, tourism and recreation.
———
SPALDING — For more than 100 years, the western Montana prairie kept the fine details of the Battle of Big Hole to itself. The sun and earth slowly and quietly shrouded evidence of the bloody fight between U.S. soldiers and Nez Perce Indians. A category of people archeologists disdainfully call “pot hunters” contributed to the loss by stealing relics to keep or sell.
June 11, 1981
A six-run seventh inning helped the Lewis-Clark Cubs open their 1981 American Legion baseball season on a winning note with a 12-9 victory against Orofino on Wednesday night at Harris Field.
———
MOSCOW — Homes that some consider rundown in the area west of downtown Moscow could be replaced by businesses in coming years if a recommendation of the Moscow Planning and Zoning Commission is approved by the City Council.