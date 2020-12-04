Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 4, 2000
SALMON, Idaho — The University of Idaho College of Agriculture has leased a 925-acre ranch 6 miles north of Salmon that will serve as a model working cow-calf ranch and as a site for research and educational programs.
The Idaho Fish and Game Commission likely will hear from hunters concerned about the continued problems facing elk in the Clearwater Basin when it meets for three days at Orofino next week.
Dec. 4, 1980
The elevator at the Lewiston Airport terminal is expected to be finished by next week, and a dedication ceremony will be held shortly thereafter.
BOISE — Sen. Mike Mitchell, D-Lewiston, was elected chairman of the Democratic caucus in the Idaho Senate in an organizational meeting Wednesday night.