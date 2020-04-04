Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 4, 2000
BOISE — Lawmakers showed their patriotic side as they pushed toward adjournment this week, approving legislation requiring every public school classroom to display an American flag and every school to offer the Pledge of Allegiance or the national anthem at the start of each day.
———
Two Lewiston restaurants agreed to go smoke-free Wednesday as part of the national Kick Butts Day observance, but one of them decided to go a step further and will ban smoking totally, Cheryl McCain-Holst of the American Cancer Society said Monday.
April 4, 1980
COLFAX — Teamsters Union Local 551 of Lewiston has negotiated a 9 percent pay raise for its 18 members employed by the Whitman County Sheriff’s Department.
———
Nez Perce County Commissioner Vera N. White announced Thursday she will be a candidate for reelection in the May 27 Democratic primary.