Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
July 26, 1999
Chris Schreiner, of Renton, Wash., collected his first hole-in-one in 20 years of golf Sunday, as he aced the 101-yard eighth at the Lewiston Golf and Country Club.
July 26, 1979
A campaign that began in 1972 to name the new bridge across the Snake River at 15th Street in Clarkston after the Red Wolf family of the Nez Perce Indian Tribe has come to a successful conclusion.
Dr. W.L. Meyers, a Clarkston veterinarian, will retire this year from the Asotin County Fire Protection District No. 1 Commission on which he has served since its formation in 1951.