Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 13, 2000
MOSCOW — Pool officials in Moses Lake warned those at the Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center to prepare for the waves of people who would hit Moscow’s center after it opened June 3. But like shoreline cottage owners skeptical of hurricane reports, Moscow officials did not anticipate the flood of swimmers from the Palouse, Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and beyond who would inundate the center.
———
PULLMAN — Abbie Brown, assistant professor of educational technology at Washington State University, has received a $1.4 million, three-year grant from the U.S. Department of Education to prepare teachers to use technology more effectively in the classroom.
Aug. 13, 1980
The Idaho Public Utilities Commission approved an electricity rate increase of 17.7 percent effective Tuesday for Idaho customers of the Washington Water Power Co.
———
BOISE — The Idaho Board of Education voted Tuesday to consolidate Idaho’s three public television stations into a single station with two remote production sites, turning KUID at Moscow into little more than a satellite station.