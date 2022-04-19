Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 19, 2002
Alan Jensen, an engineer who has worked extensively as a consultant for the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District, has been hired as its new manager.
April 19, 1982
Grand Marshal named to lead the Asotin Fair Parade on Saturday is Jerald Robeson, who has been connected with the fair’s activities since “day one,” as he put it.
Official approval from the Clarkston School Board is expected tonight from the Bantam Boosters’ project to erect permanent bleachers on the south side of Clarkston’s Adams Field football field.