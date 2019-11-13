Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 13, 1999
A remodeling project will expand the Clarkston Albertsons store 10,000 square feet and will provide the valley with its first Starbucks coffee shop, according to Anne Alenskis, spokeswoman for the grocery chain.
———
Debi Fitzgerald is the new director of the statewide TRIO Americorps program, based at Lewis-Clark State College at Lewiston. She replaces Jeannie Harvey, who was instrumental in setting the course for Idaho TRIO Americorps, beginning in 1994.
Nov. 13, 1979
The Lewiston School Board on Monday night voted to eliminate the seventh grade football teams in 1980 and limit varsity basketball teams at the two junior high schools this year to one girls’ and one boys’ team at each grade level.
———
COLFAX — The Whitman County Commission has chosen Mary Crawford to succeed Robert Krogel as county treasurer.