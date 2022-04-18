Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 18, 2002
A volunteer team from Lapwai's Valley Presbyterian Church was honored as the Adopt-a-Highway group of the year Wednesday at the Idaho Transportation Department's District 2 office in Lewiston.
———
With the kickoff to the Lewis and Clark Bicentennial celebration less than a year away, funding for an interpretive center in Clarkston remains uncertain.
April 18, 1982
Lewiston, Clarkston, Moscow and Pullman are not immune from nuclear fallout and, in the event of a nuclear war, the four cities could be on the Soviet Union's hit list.
———
WASHINGTON — President Reagan on Saturday proclaimed May 15 as Armed Forces Day "to honor the brave and dedicated men and women of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard."