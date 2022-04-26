Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 26, 2002
MOSCOW — The Idaho Fish and Game Commission on Thursday accepted from a Lewiston woman a gift of land that will lead to a fishing lake and wetlands near Weippe. The commission also extended the steelhead season on the Little Salmon River by one month.
———
MOSCOW — University of Idaho officials are trying to offset the damage done by a 12% increase in student fees by offering an additional $1 million in scholarships next school year.
April 26, 1982
PULLMAN — Norman Gates, of Troy, has been appointed assistant dean and director of public programs in the College of Veterinary Medicine at Washington State University.
———
Two years of record-high wheat production in Nez Perce County may have left the nutrient levels in some fields significantly low, according to Larry J. Smith, Nez Perce County extension agricultural agent.