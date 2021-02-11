Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 11, 2001
The Idaho Association of School Administrators recently received a $750,000 grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to expand leadership development programs for school principals and superintendents.
———
Karen Denevan and Tracy Popham have purchased Thiessen Oil Co. and Pacific Pride in Lewiston from Rick Nelson, who has owned the businesses since 1983 and is retiring.
Feb. 11, 1981
ASOTIN — The fifth and sixth graders of the Asotin-Anatone School district moved into their newly renovated building Tuesday, and the first through fourth graders will move in Friday.
———
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will try again this month to seal a 236-foot-long crack in Dworshak Dam.