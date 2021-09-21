Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 21, 2001
Employees at Potlatch Corp. in Lewiston have collected more than $11,100 to aid victims of the tragedy in New York City.
———
LAPWAI — An original portrait of Chief Joseph was donated to the Nez Perce Tribe on Sept. 12 by Geneva Hasenoehrl Moloney, accompanied by members of her family.
Sept. 21, 1981
A special Forest Service review team has been established to study the management plan of the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area.
———
Harvesting that began later than usual across Idaho this year because of the cool weather through June is ending earlier than usual because of the uninterrupted operations and a long, warm summer.