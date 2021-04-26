Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 26, 2001
Brian Orr was officially introduced as the sixth women's basketball coach at Lewis-Clark State College in the program's 26-year history.
MOSCOW — A figure skating exhibition is slated Saturday at the Palouse Ice Rink in the Rotary Pavilion on the Latah County Fairgrounds. The exhibition, sponsored by the Palouse Ice Rink Association, will close the season.
April 26, 1981
Lewiston School District patrons will go to the polls Tuesday to decide whether to lift the lid on school taxing in the district and provide the district with the money school officials say is needed to continue current programs.
A 143-foot Alaskan tour boat will make three trips into the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley this spring, the first this week.