Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 12, 2002
The Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport expects to get about $86,000 in reimbursement for some of the costs for additional security associated with the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Manager Robin L. Turner said Friday.
———
KAMIAH — Joe Albright, currently an Idaho County Sheriff’s deputy, has been hired as the Kamiah marshal to replace retiring marshal Dave Hasz, according to Mayor Bob Olive.
Jan. 12, 1982
The Lewiston School Board heard a proposal Monday for the construction of a new football field, and scheduled a special meeting for Jan. 25 to hear public opinion of the plan.
———
MOSCOW — The Moscow City Council on Monday night unanimously approved a waiver of state law to allow the Corner Pocket billiard parlor to open its doors on Moscow’s Main Street, less than the required 300 feet from the United Church of Moscow.