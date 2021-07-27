Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
July 27, 2001
Reconstruction is expected to start Wednesday on a longer boat ramp and jetty at Steelhead Park on the Clearwater River in North Lewiston. M.L. Albright of Lewiston was the only bidder Thursday, and the Nez Perce County Commission awarded the contract to Albright for $85,465, slightly less than the estimate by Terry Nab of Progressive Engineering at Lewiston.
———
NEW ORLEANS — Lewiston’s Brad Rice is one of five University of Idaho football players selected to the 2001 All-Sun Belt Conference preseason team, the league announced Thursday.
July 27, 1981
Mike Noonan and John Stalberger, of Portland, won the advanced doubles net competition during Sunday’s final day of the Lewiston Hacky Sack Tournament at Sunset Park.
———
MOSCOW — The Lewis-Clark Cubs haven’t played in the Idaho state Class B American Legion baseball tournament in three years, but the Cubs are trying to stop the trend in the district tournament at Bear Field.