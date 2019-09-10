Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 10, 1999
When the dust settles after this weekend’s rodeo at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds, plans will move ahead to use the area for a variety of activities designed to strengthen the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley’s tourist appeal. The 87-acre plot south of Lewiston is being developed as a community and visitor entertainment center that will host events throughout the year, said Roundup director Don Andersen.
Sept. 10, 1979
Dave Brock did everything necessary to be ranked the top cowboy at the 45th Lewiston Roundup over the weekend.