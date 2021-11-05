Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 5, 2001
Voter interest doesn’t seem as high in Tuesday’s Lewiston city election as it was two years ago when the only issue was council seats, says Nez Perce County Clerk-Auditor Patty O. Weeks.
PULLMAN — Ed and Mary Schweitzer, of Pullman, have pledged to donate $500,000 to help replace Pullman Memorial Hospital.
Nov. 5, 1981
SPOKANE — Two-term city councilman James E. Chase has become Spokane’s first black mayor in an impressive runaway election victory over former city councilman Wayne Guthrie.
A new multipurpose building, which serves as a center for the community, and landscaped parking that replaces several blocks of houses are part of the Lewis-Clark State College master development plan.