Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 18, 2001
MOSCOW — Members of the University of Idaho women’s basketball team will try to do something this week they haven’t done yet: Enter the holiday break with a winning record.
Dec. 18, 1981
Santa Claus will return to the Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter in East Lewiston this weekend, and he would like to see a lot of friends of the homeless dogs and cats there.
———
PULLMAN — One wood technology teaching program at Washington State University will be eliminated from the curriculum next year, but another world-renowned wood technology research program will remain intact.