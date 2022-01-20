Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 20, 2002
———
PULLMAN — The website for Jerry’s Auto Repair is among the 10 best of its kind in the country, according to the 2002 selections by AutoInc. magazine.
Jan. 20, 1982
Idaho became the first Big Sky team ever to be ranked in The Associated Press Top 10 college basketball poll Wednesday when it moved to No. 8.
———
In anticipation of different traffic patterns when the downtown renewal project is completed, the Lewiston City Council on Monday night approved the removal of five traffic lights on Main and D streets.