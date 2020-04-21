Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 21, 2000
Nearly three years of research on two continents has culminated in the publication of a scholarly book on modern Chinese history by Lewis-Clark State College professor Marilyn Levine and her colleague, Chen San-ching.
Lewiston woodcarver R. Olin Seaman won top honors at the Yakima regional woodcarvers’ 16th annual Artistry in Wood show held April 8 and 9.
April 21, 1980
The Clarkston Herald has weathered a number of storms since Leslie R. Kuehl took it over in the early 1920s, and the veteran publisher is battling again — this time with a new weekly rival.
WAWAWAI — Construction has begun on an experimental earth house at the new Wawawai County Park on the Snake River in Whitman County 16 miles southwest of Pullman.