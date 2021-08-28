Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 28, 2001
Some Lewiston residents will have to travel a little farther the next time the urge for a Big Mac hits. The Lewiston McDonald’s at 711 21st St. is closing temporarily while the fast food chain constructs a new store on the same site.
———
YAKIMA — For only the second time in American Legion World Series history, a team from Idaho will be playing in the championship game.
Aug. 28, 1981
Douglas C. Johnson, a man whose background ranges from space medicine research to hospital budget management, has been hired as the new assistant administrator at Lewiston’s St. Joseph’s Hospital.
Another good weekend of sunshine and summer temperatures is foreseen for Idaho County fairgoers, picnickers, swimmers, boaters and newly enrolled students in the Inland Northwest.
———