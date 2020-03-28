Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 28, 2000
BOISE — Michael McPeak, 14, of Lewiston, captured first place in the all-around at Saturday’s Idaho State Gymnastics Championships held here.
The dean of Washington State University’s College of Education is skeptical about a newly passed law requiring prospective teachers to pass a test demonstrating mastery of the subject they plan to teach before becoming certified.
March 28, 1980
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Mount St. Helens, a snow-covered volcano dormant for more than a century, erupted Thursday with an explosion heard 45 miles away, spewing black smoke and ash onto the snowy peak’s northern slopes.
Lewiston High School’s Dwight Church is one of six finalists for the National High School Athletic Director of the Year award.