Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 12, 2000
The Washington State men’s basketball team concluded its worst season in 27 years Saturday, losing to Southern California 82-63 in the Pacific-10 Conference and regular-season finale for both at the Los Angeles Sports Arena.
———
The 2-mile Bryden Canyon Road engineering design by MK Centennial of Boise took second place in an engineering excellence contest presented by the Consulting Engineers of Idaho.
March 12, 1980
Robert Corey and the First Security Bank are seeking a permit to construct a go-cart track and a recreational building in the 600 block of 21st Street near the old Tri-State Distributors building, now occupied by Sunset Sports.
———
Gleason Self Service gasoline station on 21st Street began selling gasohol Tuesday afternoon and its owner, R.F. “Bud” Gleason, said he thinks it is a first in the Lewiston area.