Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 24, 2001
PULLMAN — In a call for peace and understanding, the Masjid Al Farouq mosque in Pullman opened its doors to the community on Sunday to promote a better understanding of the Islamic faith in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
———
KAMIAH — A grassroots effort is beginning as Kamiah residents try to save the town pool, which is on the edge of being shut down permanently.
Sept. 24, 1981
While exhibitors made last-minute preparations at the Nez Perce County Fair on Wednesday, Pat Farmer, of Lewiston, was trying to corner a runaway chicken which broke away during unloading and got a preview of the fairgrounds. Farmer later caught the hen.
———
MOSCOW — An 18-year-old Moscow High School senior, Patrick Amos, says he will run for city council in November, and would like to be a sounding board for all residents of Moscow.