Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
July 31, 2001
BOISE — Gov. Dirk Kempthorne and members of the Capitol Commission took ceremonial blows with sledgehammers to the east and west steps to the state Capitol on Monday to launch the beginning of a four-year restoration of the nearly century-old building.
Nez Perce County commissioners are listening closely to complaints that the courthouse is hard on the hard-of-hearing. Bob Denevan asked the commissioners during their regular meeting Monday if they could improve the sound system in the county’s courtrooms. He attended a hearing recently and, though he sat in the front row, he couldn’t hear what the judge was saying.
July 31, 1981
MOSCOW — Dorothy Kovanen, the acting principal at Jefferson Elementary in Pullman this past year, has been named principal at Moscow’s Russell Elementary School.
BOTHELL, Wash. — Lewiston’s Bo Davies fired a four-over-par 76 on the Mill Creek Golf and Country Club course Thursday to move into a tie for the lead in the boys 12-14 age group in the Washington Junior Golf state championship tournament.