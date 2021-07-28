Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
July 28, 2001
The Nez Perce Tribe has donated $22,000 to the Lewis-Clark State College Activity Center, bringing the college nearly to its fundraising goal for the center.
———
TACOMA — Joel Dahmen, of Clarkston, placed third in the boys’ 12-13 competition Friday at the Washington State Junior Golf Championship.
July 28, 1981
MOSCOW — Staff members of KUID-TV and KUID-FM radio won awards in seven categories in the annual Idaho State Broadcasters “Best in Brodcasting” competition.
———
Lewiston Mayor Delitha Kilgore is among five Idahoans invited to attend a special White House briefing for state, county and local officials next Monday with President Reagan and members of his Cabinet.