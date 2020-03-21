Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 21, 2000
LAPWAI — The Nez Perce Tribal Housing Authority received a $1.5 million grant Monday for building new housing and improving old infrastructures.
———
The Blue Mountain Civil Air Patrol, a civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, hopes to have a permanent location at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport before summer.
March 21, 1980
ASOTIN — Kevin Botts struck out seven and walked one Thursday afternoon and his Asotin High baseball team picked up an 11-0 nonleague win over LaCrosse.
———
The Lewiston High School lab band, directed by Eddy Williams, placed third in its division of the Reno International Jazz Festival at Reno, Nev., on Saturday.