Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 25, 2001
Developers of the area east of Thain Grade in Lewiston are working on a deal to build a Safeway supermarket in the retail center where Home Depot will be.
May 25, 1981
George Banks, a Lewiston man who seven years ago unearthed an 1855 gold coin, has made the pages of the National Enquirer.
Although the roads they traveled were quite different, Darrell Simpson and Faye Derganc ended up at the same lofty destination — at the top. They are the men’s and women’s Bowlers of the Year for the valley’s 1980-81 kegling season.
A rainy weekend and a stormy local economic climate are blamed for dampening the flow of crowds to this year’s Dogwood Festival at Lewiston. However, for the first time in two years, the event made money.