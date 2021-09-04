Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 4, 2001
Hells Gate State Park is beginning work on a plan to redesign its visitor center with a Lewis and Clark theme for the approaching bicentennial. The Idaho Legislature appropriated $720,000 for remodeling.
BOISE — Several school districts across the state will receive extra help to support and expand efforts to improve literacy in their communities.
Sept. 4, 1981
New home constructon in Lewiston hit rock bottom during August, and building activity throughout the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley seems to be lagging far behind even last year’s depressed market.
An official unveiling of the new “run and gun” offense of the Lewiston High School Golden Bengals will take place tonight when the Bengals meet Post Falls in the prep football opener for Lewiston.