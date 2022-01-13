Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 13, 2002
With little or no fanfare, the Nez Perce County Commission has axed a $65,000-per-year position and moved an attorney into the Brammer Building to serve county officials. The job of personnel director, held for the past few years by John E. Decker, was eliminated as a cost-saving measure, Chairman J.R. Van Tassel said Friday.
———
CHENEY — University of Idaho shot putter Joachim Olsen set a Thorpe Fieldhouse record with a throw of 68 feet, 5¾ inches to win the event at Eastern Washington University’s Early Bird Indoor track meet Saturday.
Jan. 13, 1982
The nation’s high interest rates will disrupt the jobs of another 785 northern Idaho Potlatch Corp. employees within the next two weeks.
———
PULLMAN — Pullman will soon have imported gray squirrels roaming through its city cemetery, but city administrators have taken a step to insure their numbers will be limited.