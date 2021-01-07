Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 7, 2001
Over the past few months, the Lewiston Police Department has received an unusually high number of fraud complaints concerning door-to-door and telephone solicitations.
———
BOISE — Boise State University now requires students to register on the web through its new BroncoWeb registration program, and about 8,000 already have used it. Online registration — used by schools across the country — aims to ease frustrations as students create class schedules.
Jan. 7, 1981
The Clarkston American weekly has been sold by Jim and Carolyn Gill to Tom and Teresa Murphy, of Coquille, Ore. The Murphys are the third owners of the newspaper in its 15-month existence.
———
PULLMAN — Washington State Univeristy’s Student Health Service is moving today from its old first floor quarters into the new west wing of Pullman Memorial Hospital.