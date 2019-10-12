Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 12, 1999
PULLMAN — The Washington State University College of Education announced a $9.6 million grant from the federal government to better prepare teachers to deal with Indian students and students from low-income families.
———
BOISE — Former First Lady Barbara Bush brought the 2000 presidential campaign to Idaho for the first time Monday evening, personally advocating her front-running son for the nation’s highest office.
Oct. 12, 1979
The Washington Legislative Transportation Committee members will travel by bus down the rough Steptoe Canyon Road from Pullman to Clarkston for the morning dedication of Red Wolf Crossing Bridge on Oct. 19.
———
Members of the Roads and Streets Committee of the Greater Lewiston Chamber of Commerce said Thursday they liked, in general, what they saw in the proposed downtown Lewiston revitalization plan.