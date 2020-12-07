Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...

Dec. 7, 2000

BOISE — The area’s 52 percent growth rate in high-tech jobs from 1993 to 1998 makes the city the second fastest growing small cybercity in the nation.

———

Lewiston’s Jimmy Farris, a senior receiver for the University of Montana, has been selected the Teamlink/CFAA I-AA national offensive player of the week.

Dec. 7, 1980

———

PORTLAND — A federal volcano expert who correctly predicted the eruption of Mount St. Helens says Mount Hood, the 11,235-foot mountain that towers over Portland, could erupt in the near future.

