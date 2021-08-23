Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 23, 2001
The Lewis-Clark State College volleyball team will open the season ranked No. 25 in the preseason NAIA poll.
The Valley Boys and Girls Club has received a $25,000 grant from the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Foundation through the Idaho Community Foundation.
Aug. 23, 1981
MOSCOW — Construction crews began pouring cement Friday for the long-awaited east end addition to the ASUI-Kibbie Dome on the University of Idaho campus.
The American Festival Ballet, Idaho's professional ballet company, has announced the opening of a new school at Lewis-Clark State College.