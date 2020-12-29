Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 29, 2000
LAPWAI — Betsy Boyer led a balanced offensive attack with 11 points and the Lapwai Wildcats rebounded from a tough loss to defeat Joseph, Ore., 65-20 during the final day of the Lapwai Christmas girls’ high school basketball tournament Thursday.
———
BOISE — The first figures from the 2000 census confirm Idaho’s dramatic growth during the 1990s, fifth fastest in the nation and slightly faster than administration analysts expected as recently as this past fall.
Dec. 29, 1980
MOSCOW — Gary A. Lee will become head of the Department of Plant and Soil Sciences of the University of Idaho College of Agriculture on Jan. 1, Dean Raymond J. Miller has announced.
———
The Idaho Fish and Game Department will be posting “International Symbol” type signs on some waters in 1981 to show anglers where special regulations are in force.